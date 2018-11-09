Thousands taking quiz to help to help make choice in proportional representation referendum

An online ‘would-you-rather’ quiz on the proportional representation referendum is making the rounds ahead of as people across British Columbia marking and mailing-in their ballots.

So far, Referendum Guide creator Jamie Deith says it’s been taken 82,000 times.

“I would say the feed back has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said.

Maria Dobrinskaya with the Yes campaign, Vote PR BC, says she sees it being useful for people deciding on one of the three proportional representation options.

“Like any sort of quiz on the internet, it’s helpful but it shouldn’t be the only tool that people use when making these kinds of decisions.”

Bill Tieleman with the No camp, Vote No to PR, says it’s a push to proportional representation.

Even attempting to get only a first past the post result, he says he was still guided how to rank the the PR options.

“To me if you want to make the case for proportional representation, make the case,” said Tieleman. “Don’t try and trick people into answering extremely biased questions with extremely biased answers and a biased result and saying it was neutral.”

Deith says he is working independent of any campaign.

And though he is clear that he supports proportional representation, he says worked to make the survey impartial and is making changes along the way as issues arise.

Elections BC has mailed out the ballots for referendum on electoral reform in British Columbia. They need to be returned by mail by end of day November 30th.

Voters can call Elections BC to confirm their ballot has been received.

Results are expected by mid-December. Voters are choosing between staying with B.C.’s first past the post system or changing to proportional representation.

If choosing to change, voters have three possible options to choose from: mixed member proportional, dual member proportional and rural-urban proportional.