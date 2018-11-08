Robert Mueller’s final report on the Russian investigation is being written right now: reports

Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team have started writing the final report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — and no timeline has been provided on when it might be finished.

CNN on Thursday cited multiple unnamed sources saying that the team has started writing the report.

ABC News also spoke with unnamed sources saying the final report was in progress.

That the report is being written doesn’t mean that the 18-month probe is over — neither a date for its completion nor for a finished report have been provided.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump‘s lawyers are working to help him come up with responses to questions that Mueller has for him.

In early September, it was reported that Mueller would accept written responses from Trump to questions about possible collusion between the president’s campaign and the Russians.

So far, the Mueller probe has resulted in indictments against 32 people and three Russian entities and the charges include conspiracy, financial crimes and hacking into the computer networks of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.

CNN noted that there’s some uncertainty around Trump associate Roger Stone as the report approaches completion.

Stone, a longtime conservative political operator, has been named among numerous people who could be indicted in connection with the probe.

Mueller recently asked Trump’s legal team to provide visitor and call logs regarding Stone’s contact with Trump Tower.

One of Mueller’s questions to Trump regards Stone and how he communicated with the then-candidate during the 2016 election.

Stone admitted to exchanging messages with “Guccifer 2.0,” the identity of an apparent hacker who was allegedly a front for Russian intelligence after emails were stolen from the Democrats and leaked.

One of Mueller’s earlier indictments said Guccifer 2.0 spoke with an unnamed person who was in contact with the campaign.

Stone told the Guardian he’s “probably” the contact that the indictment was referencing.

