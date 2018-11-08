Canada
November 8, 2018 6:01 pm

Australian psychiatrist who recorded boy in Edmonton mall bathroom banned from practising for 3 years

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Aaron Szen Voon will not be allowed to practice for three years.

Global News
A A

An Australian child psychiatrist caught filming a young boy urinating at a West Edmonton Mall bathroom in 2016 will not be allowed to practice for three years.

On Thursday, the State Administrative Tribunal in Australia published a decision to disqualify Aaron Voon from applying for registration as a health practitioner for three years, citing professional misconduct, according to Australia’s WA Today.

Voon avoided jail time in September 2017, over eight child pornography-related charges. He was handed an 18-month suspended sentence in Australia.

The sentence came after Voon pleaded guilty in January 2017 to eight child porn-related charges, three of which were connected with the incident at West Edmonton Mall.

Voon was arrested in May 2016 after a father caught Voon videotaping his son as the boy was using the urinal in Scotiabank Theatre at West Edmonton Mall.

A judge ordered Edmonton police to release Voon’s passport, allowing him to go back to Australia under a list of conditions.

During Voon’s trial in Australia, psychological reports submitted to the court found Voon’s offending was a manifestation of undiagnosed autism and an obsessive compulsive disorder, WA Today reports.

The tribunal found Voon was extremely remorseful and sustained devastating losses, including the sale of his home, assets, practice, reputation, employment and humiliation on social media.

A consultant psychiatrist told the tribunal Voon was undertaking active rehabilitation and was extremely unlikely to reoffend.

