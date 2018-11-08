Hamilton Police recover stolen human remains

The OPP has recovered the human remains that were stolen from a car in Westdale on Halloween night.

READ MORE: Old human remains stolen in Westdale: police

The remains were originally discovered by an archaeologist at a church in North York and being taken to a “secured facility” when they were stolen sometime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

On Thursday, Hamilton Police received information from Oxford County OPP that the stolen banker’s box had been located inside an abandoned vehicle with stolen plates.

READ MORE: Terri-Lynne McClintic is back in prison, Rodney Stafford says ‘it makes me feel amazing’

The box will be reunited with the archaeologist as the investigation continues.

OPP has located the stolen human remains in Oxford County Region. The box was found inside an abandoned vehicle. https://t.co/a4t2SJdFcZ #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/Iln2re9aKc — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 8, 2018