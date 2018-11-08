California shooting: Ian David Long identified as gunman who killed 12

The shooter who opened fire inside a California country bar Wednesday night has been identified as 28-year-old U.S. Marine veteran Ian David Long by police.

The Borderline Bar & Grill in Southern California shooting left 13 dead, including the shooter.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Ventura Country Sheriff Geoff Dean said Long was found dead. Police believe he shot himself, but are not yet sure of the details that led to his death.

At least another 10 people have been injured.

Several people from inside the bar told media that the shooter was wearing all black. His face was partly covered as he shot at people in the club.

Police said the 28-year-old used a .45-caliber Glock handgun, which was purchased legally.

Dean said Long had previous run-ins with police, including one instance in April where he acted “irrationally.” However, at the time, the police force’s mental health crisis team determined Long didn’t need to be taken into custody.

He had other interactions with law enforcement, including a traffic accident and an incident when he was the victim of a battery at a bar.

