Diwali celebrations in Calgary continue to grow, official says

Candles were lit and bells rang out in a Calgary temple crowded with people wearing colourful fabrics for Diwali on Wednesday evening.

The Hindu festival of lights was held at the Dashmesh Culture Centre.

“It’s a big festival that we celebrate in India and it’s a main religious function,” said Neena Obhrai, vice-president of religion at the Calgary Hindu Society.

The day symbolizes new beginnings and is very important to the faith, she added.

“Every year it’s getting bigger and bigger because our community is growing rapidly,” Obhrai said.

Her husband, Calgary Forest Lawn MP Deepak Obhrai, celebrated the 18th National Diwali on Parliament Hill on Oct. 30.

