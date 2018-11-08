Scott Thompson: Why take pictures of yourself naked?

​Being a middle-aged man I understand there are things I may not ever understand about those coming after me.

Although I think I’m a reasonably hip guy plugged into what is going on in the world, there are a few things I just don’t get.

One is the constant need for people to take pictures of themselves and share with the world.

I am willing to accept the answer, “because we can,” because that is progress through technology.

Full disclosure: I was taking selfies with a film camera back in the day. Now, that is an art because you only get one.

What really confuses me is why would someone take sexually incriminating pictures of themselves and share them with anyone.

Especially when there are so many other attractive things to look at on the internet.

I know, don’t be a prude, Scott, it’s all sexual fun between two consenting adults.

OK, but what makes anyone think the rest of us want to watch you, or even hear about it?

That’s the chance you take every time you snap a porn pic.

Next time, don’t do it. If not for yourself, think of the others who may have to witness the carnage or merely think about it.

​Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.​