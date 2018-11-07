Kelowna men’s charitable group expands membership to women

After three years, a local fund raising effort is changing things up before the group loses steam.

‘100 Men Who Give a Damn’ are opening their doors to women to better help charities and non-profit groups in the Okanagan.

The group is now called ‘100 Heroes Who Give a Damn’.

“It was time to do something entirely new and different or probably in the next year or so the events would trail off and lose attendance and be done,” organizer Brett Millard said.

In the last three years, the group has raised over $200,000 for local charities.

Over the course of an evening, three local charities or non-profit groups that have been chosen randomly from applications are invited to pitch for a donation.

Group members in attendance vote on the pitch that they want to support. The organization with the most votes wins the money gathered at the event.

Each attendee writes a cheque for $100.

On Tuesday evening in Kelowna, 177 people voted. It means the winning non-profit, the Kelowna Foundation, potentially received $17,700 from the group.

The next 100 Heroes event takes place in February of 2019.