November 8, 2018 11:12 am

School divisions across Winnipeg elect new board chairs

By Online Journalist  Global News

Louis Riel School Division's board.

Facebook / Louis Riel School Division
In the wake of the Oct. 24 civic election, school divisions across Winnipeg have elected new chairs and vice-chairs. Many divisions are also welcoming new trustees to their boards, and held inaugural meetings this week.

Re-elected River East Transcona School Division chair Colleen Carswell.

YouTube

Colleen Carswell was re-elected as board chair in River East Transcona, with Jeremy Sodomlak taking on vice-chair duties.

Keith Morrison and Susan Olynik are the new trustees in the division.

New Louis Riel School Division board chair Sandy Nemeth shakes hands with her predecessor, Chris Sigurdson.

Louis Riel School Division


Trustee Sandy Nemeth was elected as board chair in the Louis Riel School Division, replacing Chris Sigurdson.

Nemeth’s former role as vice-chair will be filled by trustee Louise Johnston.

“I’m very excited to serve both the board and Louis Riel School Division in the role of chair,” said Nemeth. “The vote of confidence and trust placed in me by my trustee colleagues is significant, and more than a little flattering!”

New Louis Riel trustees are Neil Vadeboncoeur and Pamela Kolochuk.

Jamie Glenat and Kathleen McMillan are the new chair and vice-chair of the Pembina Trails School Division.

Pembina Trails School Division

The Pembina Trails School Division elected Jamie Glenat as chair and Kathleen McMillan as vice-chair.

Glenat previously served in the vice-chair position.

New St. James-Assiniboia School board chair Cheryl Smukowich.

Facebook

The St. James-Assiniboia School Board elected Cheryl Smukowich – a trustee since 2006 – as chair Tuesday night. Jennifer Lawson will serve as vice-chair.

New faces in the division include trustees Nicole Bowering, Craig Glennie, Holly Hunter and Bryan Metcalfe.

The Seven Oaks School Division board.

Seven Oaks School Division

The Seven Oaks division re-elected its entire board of trustees.

Winnipeg School Division chair Chris Broughton.

Facebook

Chris Broughton, a trustee since 2014, was elected as chair of the Winnipeg School Division board, with Lisa Naylor serving as vice-chair.

New WSD trustees are Jamie Dumont, Linda Schtkowsky, Jennifer Chen, Cindy Murdoch and Betty Edel.

Global News