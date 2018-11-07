Free admission for vets, military personnel at Assiniboine Park Zoo Remembrance Day weekend

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is recognizing Remembrance Day by offering free admission on Nov. 10 and 11 to all veterans, military personnel and their immediate families.

“This is a great opportunity for us to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of those who served our country,” said Grant Furniss, the Zoo’s Senior Director of Animal Care and Conservation.

“We’re so grateful to the men and women who sacrifice so much so that we can enjoy our freedoms.

“This is our way of saying thank you.”

Military personnel and veterans also have access to a 10 per cent discount on zoo admission year-round.

