Truck with wide load causes closure on eastbound 402 near Strathroy

Traffic is backing up on a stretch of the 402 near Strathroy after a truck with a wide load got stuck under an underpass.

According to Middlesex OPP, officers were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. and found a commercial motor vehicle had become lodged inside a construction area under some cement barriers.

“There are some different points along the highway with construction, and the commercial motor vehicle was too wide to go through one of the construction areas,” said officer Max Gomez with the Middlesex OPP.

The eastbound 402 is currently closed from Hickory Road to Glendon Drive, and an emergency detour route is in effect.

Motorists are being asked to find an alternative route, and it’s unclear when the road will reopen.