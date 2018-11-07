Will Nancy Pelosi be House speaker? Trump hopes so

U.S. President Donald Trump says Democrat Nancy Pelosi “deserves” to be the next House speaker.

Democrats won back control of the chamber in Tuesday’s election and Pelosi would be in line to be elected speaker. The California Democrat was the nation’s first female speaker from 2007-2011. But a number of House Democratic candidates have said they won’t support her for the top role.

READ MORE: The 2018 U.S. midterm elections are over. Here’s what you need to know

Trump said Wednesday that “if they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honour!”

House Democrats meet later this month to elect party leaders and Pelosi is expected to win most of those votes. But being elected speaker in January requires a majority of House votes.

Pelosi has been up front about not wanting to pursue impeaching Trump.