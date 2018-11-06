Politics
Pennsylvania man charged with threatening to shoot poll workers

A man is accused of threatening to shoot workers at a western Pennsylvania polling place after they told him he wasn’t registered to vote.

Forty-eight-year-old Christopher Thomas Queen of Claysville was charged Tuesday with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Washington county assistant elections director Melanie Ostrander says Quinn came to the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department in South Franklin Township at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. She says he became irate when he was told he wasn’t registered to vote.

Ostrander says the man allegedly “became upset, told the poll workers he was going to go get a gun and come back and shoot them.”

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Queen and a phone number listed in his name rang unanswered before disconnecting Tuesday.

