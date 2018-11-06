Winnipeg police seeking suspect in ATM robbery
Police are investigating a robbery at an indoor bank machine in the 100 block of Marion Street.
A 22-year-old woman told police she was using an ATM around 9:30 Monday night, when another woman approached and pressed a sharp, pointed object against her back.
The suspect stole money and fled on foot. The victim wasn’t injured.
The suspect is described as 5’5″ with a heavy build and long, black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
