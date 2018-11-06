Crime
November 6, 2018 3:42 pm

Winnipeg police seeking suspect in ATM robbery

By Online Journalist  Global News

A woman was robbed at a Marion Street ATM.

David Ryder/Getty Images
A A

Police are investigating a robbery at an indoor bank machine in the 100 block of Marion Street.

A 22-year-old woman told police she was using an ATM around 9:30 Monday night, when another woman approached and pressed a sharp, pointed object against her back.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection to bank robberies

The suspect stole money and fled on foot. The victim wasn’t injured.

The suspect is described as 5’5″ with a heavy build and long, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Winnipeg police say meth crisis is directly related to increased property crime

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATM Theft
Marion Street
Robbery
Stolen Money
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News