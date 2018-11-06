Crime
November 6, 2018

Suspects sought in Lord Roberts stabbing

Winnipeg police are looking for the public’s help to identify a pair of suspects responsible for a late-night stabbing in the Lord Roberts area.

On Oct. 28, just after midnight, the 22-year-old victim was leaving a Halloween party near Nassau Street South and Rosedale Avenue when he was stabbed numerous times by a man and a woman. The suspects initially approached him asking for a cigarette.

The victim was taken to hospital and released several days later.

Police are looking for a muscular, 5’7″ man with short hair, last seen wearing a beige jacket and a red ball cap with a flat brim.

The female suspect is described as 5’0″ with a thin build and long, dark hair. She was wearing a dark hoodie and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Global News