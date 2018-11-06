Suspicious package on Broadway rendered safe but police still investigating

Winnipeg police called in their bomb unit Monday afternoon in the investigation of a suspicious package at a Broadway office building.

The building, in the 300 block of Broadway, was evacuated for precautionary reasons.

The bomb unit secured the package and was able to declare it safe by 9 p.m. Monday and re-open roads that were closed in the area.

The package is now being examined by police. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-8968-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

