Master of human rights offered by University of Manitoba, first ever in Canada

The University of Manitoba has announced a brand new degree that’s the first of its kind in Canada.

The faculty of law will soon offer a master of human rights graduate degree program.

The faculty says the program will train students for careers in human rights work in collaboration with the faculty of arts, education, social work, and the Centre for Human Rights Research.

READ MORE: Big bucks for a better cheese puff – U of M receives $13 million for research

“Training is typically expected for positions with organizations like the Red Cross and the United Nations,” Dr. Adam Muller, the university’s director of peace and conflict studies, said.

Muller, who helped design the program, said until now, students who wanted well-rounded training in human rights law, theory and qualitative research methods would have to go to the United States or Europe.

READ MORE: ‘IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE’ signs posted at University of Manitoba

According to Muller, the U of M’s dean of law previously worked in the United Kingdom, making him very familiar with this kind of program.

The U of M says it will soon start accepting applications for the first intake of students in fall 2019.