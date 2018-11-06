Trump rally crowd breaks into ‘Amazing Grace’ as woman is treated following collapse

U.S. President Donald Trump paused one of his typically raucous rallies as the crowd broke into song while an elderly woman received treatment following a collapse at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Monday night.

Trump was addressing the crowd when something caught his attention, prompting him to call for a doctor.

As personnel made their way through the crowd, Trump implored them to “take your time, take your time” and urged his supporters to pray.

The crowd eventually started singing the hymn “Amazing Grace” as Trump nodded along on stage.

The president waved and pointed into the crowd, appearing to mouth “thank you” as people came to the woman’s aid.

“That was really something,” Trump said.

“I want to just thank everybody for the way you behaved, and at the end was beautiful, ‘Amazing Grace,’ that was beautiful.”

The moment came during a rally where he was joined by Fox News host Sean Hannity, radio host Rush Limbaugh and TV personality Jeanine Pirro.

At the rally, he stumped for Missouri Senate Republican candidate Josh Hawley, who is running to unseat Democrat Claire McCaskill in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Trump warned about the “fragility” of the Republicans’ power in Congress.

“It’s all fragile,” he said.

“Everything I told you about, it can be undone and changed by the Democrats if they get in.”

The president also touched on the media, noting the size of the journalist pool watching his rally.

“You have some very fine people back there, but you have some that aren’t so fine,” he said.