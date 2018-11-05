Man seriously injured in Toronto shooting: police
Toronto police say a man is in serious condition after a shooting Monday afternoon.
Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said an officer was driving in the area of Alameda Avenue and Gloucester Grove, near Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue West, at about 3:45 p.m. when they were flagged down by someone who said a man was bleeding badly.
“The officers rushed over to the man,” Hopkinson said. “It appeared he was suffering from gunshot wounds.”
Paramedics said the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said a black vehicle was seen leaving the area.
“It appears that the suspect involved in this shooting may have gotten out of a black vehicle just prior to the shooting, and gotten back into that car and fled the scene,” Hopkinson said.
With files from Don Mitchell
