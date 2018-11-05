Saskatoon’s newest bridges gold medal winners

The Chief Mistawasis Bridge and the Traffic Bridge are being honoured Monday at the national awards for innovation and excellence in public-private partnerships.

The city’s largest ever infrastructure project is one of five winners from across Canada.

The awards recognize projects that break new ground in how P3s are built, financed or delivered, along with other factors.

The Saskatoon project, the first bundled transportation P3 project in Canada, was one of only two gold medal winners.

“Our entire team worked together to ensure this project took into consideration the highest levels of safety, environmental preservation and value to Saskatoon and area citizens,” said Nicole Slade, the city’s senior P3 contracts manager, in a statement.

“Not only did this project deliver two new bridges and connecting roadways to improve traffic flow in some of the busiest areas of Saskatoon, it also took into account the city’s cherished history and Indigenous roots.”

It is estimated the bundled project saved $69.4 million compared to conventional project procurement.

The new six-lane bridge in north Saskatoon pays tribute to Chief Mistawasis, the Cree chief who signed Treaty 6.

The Traffic Bridge used complex engineering to preserve its historical character while meeting today’s safety standards.