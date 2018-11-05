Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath to visit Peterborough

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath is visiting Peterborough on Tuesday.

According to the party, Horwath will be attending two events in the afternoon. First, she will be meeting with Peterborough mayor-elect Diane Therrien.

Afterwards, the official opposition leader is scheduled to visit downtown and tour GreenUp, a registered charity which focuses on environmental education, sustainability and stewardship.

Neither event is open to the media, but Horwath is expected to meet with the journalists prior to her scheduled functions.

The provincial party leader last visited Peterborough in May on a campaign stop prior to the June 7 provincial election.