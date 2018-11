Friendly Family Farms in St. Boniface is on fire and sending thick black smoke across the neighbourhood.

WFPS crews are on scene at a working fire in the 500 block of Dawson Road North. Traffic is expected to be impacted. Please avoid the area. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) November 5, 2018

The City of Winnipeg says traffic in the area will be impacted and for people to avoid the area.

Incendie dans le quartier industriel de Saint-Bo. Fire in St B industrial park off Marion St. pic.twitter.com/PQWGbQwZBY — Monique LaCoste (@molac1966) November 5, 2018

Flames increasing at industrial fire in St. Boniface. #glbwpg pic.twitter.com/Aep3DT9K5T — Heather Steele (@heatheronglobal) November 5, 2018

Working fire in St. Boniface as seen from the 25th floor of the Richardson Building @CBCManitoba @ctvwinnipeg @globalwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/Uw6WQXkxcb — Paul Beaudry (@paul_beaudry) November 5, 2018

It appears to be getting bigger pic.twitter.com/f8NAlDT9uH — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) November 5, 2018

Smoke from the St B fire here in EK #Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/Br7whCZX28 — justin froese (@jfro79) November 5, 2018