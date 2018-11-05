Crime
November 5, 2018 2:26 pm

RCMP investigating inmate killing at Manitoba prison

By Online Journalist  Global News

Stony Mountain Institution north of Winnipeg.

File / Global News
A A

Stonewall RCMP are investigating a homicide that took place Friday night at Stony Mountain Institution.

RCMP say a 26-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after a fight with two other inmates.

READ MORE: Meth sends Winnipeg man back to Stony Mountain

Todd Jeffery Irving, 47, and Cory Edward Derdak, 26, have each been charged with first degree murder.

Stonewall officers and the RCMP’s Major Crime Services continue to investigate.

WATCH: People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Homicide
Manitoba RCMP
Prison
prison murder
RCMP
Stonewall RCMP
Stony Mountain Institution

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News