RCMP investigating inmate killing at Manitoba prison
Stonewall RCMP are investigating a homicide that took place Friday night at Stony Mountain Institution.
RCMP say a 26-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after a fight with two other inmates.
Todd Jeffery Irving, 47, and Cory Edward Derdak, 26, have each been charged with first degree murder.
Stonewall officers and the RCMP’s Major Crime Services continue to investigate.
