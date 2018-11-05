Postal strike hits Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers’ (CUPW) rotating strikes against Canada Post hit Alberta Monday with Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat seeing picket lines set up outside the Crown corporation’s buildings.

On Monday morning, CUPW released a list of cities on its website where workers would be holding strikes.

CUPW members launched a series of rotating strike on Oct. 22. The group’s demands centre on health and safety concerns, workload, staffing and wages.

A mediator, appointed by the federal labour minister, had been working with both sides in an attempt to reach an agreement, but his mandate ended on Friday.

Gord Fischer, CUPW’s national director for the prairie region, said in an interview Saturday on Global News Morning the mediator had “worked hard” with both parties, though the two sides ultimately didn’t budge.

