Case of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur moves to Ontario Superior Court
TORONTO – The case of a man accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village is due in court today.
Bruce McArthur is expected to make his first appearance in Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice on eight charges of first-degree murder.
Police arrested the 67-year-old self-employed landscaper last January, and last month McArthur was ordered to stand trial after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
McArthur’s lawyer told the court that McArthur conceded there was sufficient evidence in the case to move directly to trial, which brings the case to the Superior Court.
Last week, several funerals for McArthur’s alleged victims took place after Toronto police released the remains of the men to their families.
Officers found the remains of seven men in large planters at a property where McArthur had worked. The remains of the eighth person were found in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.
