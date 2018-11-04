Fire destroys SUV on Kelowna street

Flames consumed an SUV on a residential street in Kelowna late Saturday evening.

The Kelowna Fire Department said they received multiple 911 calls around 11 p.m. about a Dodge Journey that was fully engulfed in flames on Yates Road in the Glenmore neighbourhood.

Kelowna resident Harold Schock was on his way home when he saw the blaze. He said the flames were coming from all sides of the vehicle and a car alarm was going off.

The fire was sizable enough that Schock didn’t want to drive by it and turned his vehicle around.

The fire department said the blaze appears to have started in the dashboard area, which could mean the flames were the result of an electrical fire.

Once on the scene, fire crews made short work of the blaze, which didn’t spread further than the vehicle.

The fire department said police were also on the scene and spoke with the vehicle’s owner.