Sixties Scoop survivors share their stories with Saskatchewan government

The Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society is making its way across Saskatchewan this fall and was in Saskatoon on Saturday.

A non-profit society formed by a group of First Nations, Metis and non-status individuals, Sixties Scoop survivors had the opportunity to share their stories with members of the Saskatchewan government.

“The Sixties Scoop era was a time where Indigenous children were apprehended either from their reserves or apprehended in the city centres,” said Rob Belanger of Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Saskatchewan.

“It has impacted our people greatly as far as separating the child from the family.”

The society provided sharing circles over the weekend to encourage substantive and respectful conversations.

Between the 1950s and the 1990s, an estimated 20,000 Indigenous and Metis children were taken and sent to live with white families.

Regina will host the last sharing circle at the end of November, where Premier Scott Moe, along with other provincial dignitaries, are expected to attend.

The Saskatchewan government is planning to hold a ceremony by the end of the year to officially apologize to Sixties Scoop victims.

