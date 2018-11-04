Peterborough mother speaks out after finding blade in child’s Halloween candy

A Peterborough mother is speaking out, after discovering a blade in her child’s Halloween candy.

Amanda Crowley says the blade appears to have come from a pencil sharpener.

“This is real I did not inspect the wrapper or the candy I really didn’t think about it as you don’t expect this, I unwrapped it and popped it into my mouth I didn’t notice anything. The blade had to have been in there lengthwise,” Amanda Crowley said on her Facebook page.

Crowley says she’s thankful that she discovered it, instead of her child.

Peterborough Police are investigating.

