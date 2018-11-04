Health
Peterborough mother speaks out after finding blade in child’s Halloween candy

A Peterborough mother is speaking out, after discovering a blade in her child’s Halloween candy.

Amanda Crowley says the blade appears to have come from a pencil sharpener.

“This is real I did not inspect the wrapper or the candy I really didn’t think about it as you don’t expect this, I unwrapped it and popped it into my mouth I didn’t notice anything. The blade had to have been in there lengthwise,” Amanda Crowley said on her Facebook page. 

It was found lodged inside a small tootsie roll.

Crowley says she’s thankful that she discovered it, instead of her child.

Peterborough Police are investigating.

— More to come.

