Drug Bust
November 4, 2018 2:41 pm

Winnipeg police seize over $3,000 worth of methamphetamine at traffic stop

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service members share their experience with the province's drug crisis on Global News Morning.

Winnipeg police say the have seized thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine early Saturday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m., police were conducting a targeted patrol on Andrews Street and Aberdeen Avenue, when they observed a passenger in a taxi not wearing his seat belt.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the man was found to have a warrant for his arrest.

Police say the man was taken into custody, and after investigators searched where he had been sitting, they seized 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine — with an estimated street value of $3,000.

Canadian dollars in the amount of $395 were also seized from the man.

26-year-old Donovan Michael Wieler faces trafficking charges and failing to comply with his probation order. He was detained in custody.

 

 

 
