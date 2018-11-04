Winnipeg police seize over $3,000 worth of methamphetamine at traffic stop

Winnipeg police say the have seized thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine early Saturday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m., police were conducting a targeted patrol on Andrews Street and Aberdeen Avenue, when they observed a passenger in a taxi not wearing his seat belt.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the man was found to have a warrant for his arrest.

Police say the man was taken into custody, and after investigators searched where he had been sitting, they seized 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine — with an estimated street value of $3,000.

Canadian dollars in the amount of $395 were also seized from the man.

26-year-old Donovan Michael Wieler faces trafficking charges and failing to comply with his probation order. He was detained in custody.