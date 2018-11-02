Free parking for war veterans in Vancouver next week

The City of Vancouver is offering free parking for war veterans from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11.

Vehicles displaying BC veteran licence plates are exempt from parking fees at City of Vancouver parking meters, EasyPark parkades, surface lots and Park Board operated parking facilities.

That includes hot spots such as The Vancouver Aquarium, Queen Elizabeth Park and Stanley Park.

In a release, The City of Vancouver says it’s to honour their dedication.

But for war veteran Liam Stackwood it means not having to worry about paying to park at doctor appointments or hospitals.

“It’s just an all-around nice, friendly feeling where you don’t have to worry for the week. I’ve been in situations where I’ve been in the hospital and my wife has to go out and pay the parking meter. It’s just the stress that’s not needed when you’re a veteran.”

He adds it’s something every veteran can use.

“I think that’s phenomenal, it’s just so nice for someone to step up and say thank you for your service and it’s something every veteran would… just appreciate, it’s very nice to be thought of that way.”

Remembrance Day services will take place around the city on Nov. 11.