Saudi sisters found dead in N.Y. said they’d ‘harm’ themselves rather than return to country

NEW YORK — Police say two Saudi Arabian sisters whose bodies washed up on New York City’s waterfront told people they would rather harm themselves than return to their home country.

The bodies of 16-year-old Tala Farea and 23-year-old Rotana Farea were discovered Oct. 24 in the Hudson River.

They were bound together with tape, but Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Friday investigators found no evidence they were attacked.

Investigators say the sisters traveled from Virginia and stayed at expensive hotels in the days before they died.

A witness told police he saw the sisters praying near the river before their bodies were found.

Shea said the sisters told people in Virginia they would “rather inflict harm on themselves” than return to Saudi Arabia.

He wouldn’t say whether the sisters died by suicide.