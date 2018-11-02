Saskatoon weather outlook: -20 wind chills, snow and rain ahead

-20 wind chills ahead as arctic air surges in after a wave of snow and rain.

October 2018

October 2018 was way colder and drier than normal in Saskatoon.

Temperatures trended one-and-a-half degrees below normal with most of that on the overnight low side of the scale, which were over two degrees colder than seasonal.

Precipitation-wise the airport only recorded 8 millimetres throughout the month, which is 43 per cent of the normal amount of 18.8 millimetres.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

-3 was where temperatures sat all Friday morning, but with winds up to 30 km/h gusting to 40 km/h it felt like -10 with wind chill to start the day.

-10 is what it feels like right now in Saskatoon with wind chill https://t.co/uW38IVwsUK #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/kYJoF4EfHF — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 2, 2018

Cloudy start to the day in Saskatoon with temps at -3 right now https://t.co/uW38IVwsUK #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/4a0R3Pa0CG — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 2, 2018

Snowfall warning is in effect for Leader & Gull Lake for ~10cm snow today. Freezing rain warning in SW #Sask https://t.co/uW38IVwsUK #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/jTWFcNkJqZ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 2, 2018

Gusty winds linger into the afternoon under cloudy skies with a chance of a few flurries with an afternoon high aiming for the freezing mark.

Friday night

There is a decent chance of a few more flurries Friday evening as cloud cover sticks around and temperatures cool back down to around -4 C or so.

Saturday

-10 is around what it’ll feel like Saturday morning with wind chill under mostly cloudy skies to start the day with some late day sunny breaks possible.

A breezy south-southwesterly wind will help warm the mercury up above freezing during the day before another wave of clouds rolls in late in the day into the evening.

Sunday

The next precipitation-producing system is slated to swing through on Sunday with a return to overcast skies.

This time precipitation is likely to fall in the form of rain during the day before switching over to some wet snow into the evening and overnight period after reaching an afternoon high around 4 C.

Work week outlook

Behind that system will be a wave of 2 to 5 centimetres of snow on Monday with a gusty northwesterly winds keeping temperatures around or below freezing all day.

Cool northwest winds continue through the week bringing a surge of arctic air that will drop daytime highs into mid-minus single digits and overnight lows into the mid-minus teens with morning wind chills pushing toward the -20s by week’s end.

Maxine Bell took the Nov. 2 Your Saskatchewan photo at Chief Whitecap Park:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.