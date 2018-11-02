Man arrested in case of missing Parc-Extension woman

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman from Montreal’s Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Montreal police say the man will appear in court Friday and they say he will be charged with second-degree murder.

Josiane Arguin, 34, hadn’t been seen since she left her home on Sept. 1 in Parc-Extension.

READ MORE: Police searching for missing woman in Parc-Extension

The arrest comes after police conducted an extensive search Thursday at Arguin’s house on Anvers Avenue.

Investigators had blocked out the windows with black sheets and dug up parts of the backyard.

Police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle said investigators left the scene around 7 a.m. Friday.

He said it is the 34th homicide of the year on Montreal police territory.

–with files from Global’s Andrea Howick