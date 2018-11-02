Homes sales fall in Metro Vancouver again: REBGV

Home sales in Metro Vancouver continue to fall, according to the latest numbers from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

A total of 1,966 homes were sold in October, down 23.3 per cent from September, and down 34.9 per cent from the same month a year ago.

As well, that figure is 26.8 per cent below the 10-year October sales average.

Board president Phil Moore says, “The supply of homes for sale today is beginning to return to levels we haven’t seen in our market for four years.”

He says for buyers, that means more selection to chose from, and for sellers, it means more competition from other listings.

The composite benchmark price was $1,062,100, a decrease of 3.3 per cent over the past three months.