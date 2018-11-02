Economy
November 2, 2018 10:39 am

Homes sales fall in Metro Vancouver again: REBGV

By News Anchor  CKNW

A new home is under construction in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The annual pace of Canadian housing starts in September slowed compared with August. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

A A

Home sales in Metro Vancouver continue to fall, according to the latest numbers from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

READ MORE: Kennedy Stewart prioritizes plan to make good on Vancouver’s housing promises

A total of 1,966 homes were sold in October, down 23.3 per cent from September, and down 34.9 per cent from the same month a year ago.

As well, that figure is 26.8 per cent below the 10-year October sales average.

Board president Phil Moore says, “The supply of homes for sale today is beginning to return to levels we haven’t seen in our market for four years.”

He says for buyers, that means more selection to chose from, and for sellers, it means more competition from other listings.

READ MORE: North Vancouver developer proposes new ‘demoviction’ solution

The composite benchmark price was $1,062,100, a decrease of 3.3 per cent over the past three months.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
housing market
Real Estate
Real Estate Board Of Greater Vancouver
REBGV

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News