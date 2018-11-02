Crime
November 2, 2018 1:39 pm
Updated: November 2, 2018 1:41 pm

Ontario government employee accused of selling trade exam answers to failed applicants

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A 28-year-old Ontario government employee is facing a criminal charge after allegedly selling answers to provincial college of trades exams to applicants who had previously failed.

Peel Regional Police say the man from Mississauga, Ont., worked for the provincial ministry of training, colleges and universities.

They say he had access to various trade exams and a database of members of the Ontario College of trade as part of his job.

READ MORE: How high-tech gadgets are helping Thai students cheat on med school exams

Police allege the man would contact applicants who failed trade exams and offer to sell them the correct answers.

They did not indicate how many people were contacted.

Police arrested the man on Thursday and charged him with one count of breach of trust by a public officer.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Colleges and Universities
Exams
failed trade exams
Mississauga
peel regional police
provincial college of trades
provincial ministry of training
trade exams

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News