Saskatchewan’s economy adds 2,500 jobs in October

The unemployment rate in Saskatchewan fell slightly in October as 2,500 new jobs were added to the province’s economy during the month.

The number of people working in Saskatchewan rose slightly in October.

Statistic Canada reported Friday 2,500 new positions were added during the month.

The majority – 1,600 – were full-time positions.

The federal agency said employment is up by 9,600 positions from a year ago.

The unemployment rate in the province fell 0.2 percentage points to 6.2 per cent.

StatCan said the national unemployment rate decreases 0.1 percentage points to 5.8 per cent as fewer people searched for work.

