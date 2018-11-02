Saskatchewan’s economy adds 2,500 jobs in October

The number of people working in Saskatchewan rose slightly in October.

Statistic Canada reported Friday 2,500 new positions were added during the month.

READ MORE: October job market: Wage growth continues to decline, despite low unemployment

The majority – 1,600 – were full-time positions.

The federal agency said employment is up by 9,600 positions from a year ago.

The unemployment rate in the province fell 0.2 percentage points to 6.2 per cent.

StatCan said the national unemployment rate decreases 0.1 percentage points to 5.8 per cent as fewer people searched for work.