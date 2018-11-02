Police seek suspect after robbery in Huntsville

Police are seeking to identify a suspect in connection with a robbery investigation in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Monday just after 8:30 p.m., officers received a report that a business on Highway 60 had been robbed.

Police say a man entered the business and demanded the owner put money into a bag. Officers say the owner complied with the man’s demands.

According to police, the man fled the scene on foot and was seen running towards the rear of the building.

Police say the emergency response team including the K-9 unit were called to help search for the man, however, they were unsuccessful.

Officers say they believe the suspect ran to the street behind the building and fled in a vehicle.

Officers are now searching for a man, approximately five-feet-ten-inches tall, with dark eyes. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweater, dark blue pants, balaclava, black gloves and construction-type boots.

According to police, the owner of the business did not see a weapon and there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).