Rod Stewart hits the stage in Kelowna, B.C.

At 73, Rod Stewart has been belting out chart-topping songs for nearly five decades.

And he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Upon the release of his 30th studio album entitled Blood Red Roses, Stewart descended on Kelowna’s Prospera Place Thursday night for a fan-packed concert.

About 4,500 fans joined the British rock singer and songwriter in familiar songs like “Maggie May”, “Rhythm of My Heart” and “Some Guys Have All The Luck” as he introduced the crowd to songs from his new album.

Stewart was slowed down on stage by a robo-boot on his right foot, remnants of a soccer injury sustained while playing with his sons, he said.

He told the crowd he spent some of the day ahead of the concert visiting the Okanagan Military Museum at Memorial Arena and encouraged others to visit the important venue before dedicating “Rhythm of My Heart” to Canadian soldiers.

Stewart is headed to Reno, Nev. then Las Vegas for a two-week gig at Caesars Palace. He will then resume his tour in Europe in May 2019.

The last time Stewart was in Kelowna was 2009 when he performed at City Park.