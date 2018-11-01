Multi-vehicle collision forces closure on westbound 401

Elgin County OPP have closed the westbound side of Highway 401 between Colonel Talbot and Union roads following a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash east of Mill Road around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, a tractor trailer was travelling westbound on Highway 401 when it collided with another tractor trailer immediately ahead.

Police say the rear-ending crash forced the struck tractor trailer to collide with three other vehicles nearby.

Two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the collision.

Police say charges are pending the completion of an investigation.

The westbound side of Highway 401 between Colonel Talbot Road and Union Road is expected to reopen around 6 p.m. on Thursday.