Crime
November 1, 2018 5:12 pm
Updated: November 1, 2018 5:17 pm

Man reportedly exposes himself to women near Albert Street in Waterloo: police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo regional police are investigating after reports of a man allegedly exposing himself to others in Waterloo.

The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon/File
A A

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it has received multiple reports of a man committing indecent acts near Albert Street in Waterloo.

Police say several women have reported a man exposing himself to them during the daytime.

READ MORE: 3 men stabbed in series of ‘unprovoked’ incidents in Waterloo

The suspect is described as a white man in his early to mid-20s with light-coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Albert Street
Albert Street Waterloo
Indecent Exposure
Waterloo crime
Waterloo flasher
Waterloo indecent exposure
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News