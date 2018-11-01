Man reportedly exposes himself to women near Albert Street in Waterloo: police
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it has received multiple reports of a man committing indecent acts near Albert Street in Waterloo.
Police say several women have reported a man exposing himself to them during the daytime.
The suspect is described as a white man in his early to mid-20s with light-coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
