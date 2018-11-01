Calgary green cart collection’s winter schedule takes effect next week

Calgarians are being reminded that the city will be moving to its winter schedule for green cart pick up on Monday, Nov. 6.

That means green carts will be picked up bi-weekly instead of the current weekly pickup.

“Calgarians have less yard waste to put in their green carts during the winter months,” the city said in a release.

The rest of the details remain the same; the carts will be picked up on the same day and people are asked to have their carts out by 7 a.m.

The city said there won’t be any changes to the blue or black cart pickups.

The weekly green cart collection will be back in the spring.

Residents can find more information on the new schedule, their pickup days and sign up for reminders on the city’s website.