Weather
November 1, 2018 1:48 pm
Updated: November 1, 2018 1:51 pm

Okanagan weather: Rain in valley, snow at higher elevations

By Online Journalist  Global News

Silver Star Resort near Vernon was reporting six centimetres of new snow on Thursday.

Silver Star
A dry and sunshine-filled weekend it won’t be, with rain, and plenty of it, projected for the next few days.

According to Environment Canada, rain is forecast for today through Monday. Daily highs will range between 8 C today to 12 C on Friday to 9 C on Saturday and Sunday. Monday’s high is projected at 6 C. The overnight lows will range between 7 C and 3 C.

It’s a rainy Thursday in the Okanagan, as witnessed by this photo of the W.R. Bennett Bridge.

DriveBC

Driving conditions at the Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector show wet, but snow-free lanes.

DriveBC

While a cloudy and wet weekend may be gloomy, at higher elevations in the Okanagan, that rain is turning into snow.

At Big White, fresh snow is blanketing the Easy Street section of the highly popular resort.

Big White

On Thursday morning, for example, Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton was reporting six centimetres of new snow. On Halloween, Big White tweeted out that it received 14 cm of snow, and that it was still coming down. As of Thursday morning, Big White was reporting a base of 29 cm. And near Vernon, Silver Star was reporting six cm of snow.

“It’s always fun to see (snow). It gets us excited and the more the better,” said Apex Mountain Resort general manager James Shalman. “It’s great to see. The forecast looks great for the next 10 days with more snow in the forecast, and temperatures are looking good for snow making, so we’re right on track and we’re happy.”

