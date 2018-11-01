Montreal Police
Man stabbed during meetup to sell object

Max Kalinowicz

A man was stabbed in Downtown Montreal while attempting to sell something. 1 November 2018.

Montreal police are looking for at least three suspects involved in a stabbing and attempted robbery late Wednesday night.

They say it happened around 11:30 p.m. while a man was expecting to meet someone to sell them an item on Drummond Street downtown. The 23-year-old man was then approached by three individuals who tried to steal his merchandise.

Police say the man resisted and was stabbed in the upper body.

The three suspects fled the scene and the victim managed to take shelter in a nearby doorway where he called 911.

The man was taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

