Police search for missing senior last seen at Surrey Save-On-Foods
Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing senior.
Rita Felling, 73, was last seen near the Save-On-Foods at 7320 King George Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.
Police say she has limited mobility and usually relies an a dark red walker to get around. She also requires medication for a health issue, and can become easily disoriented, police said.
Felling is described as five feet tall with a heavy build and shoulder-length grey hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and a pink shirt.
Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
