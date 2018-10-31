University of Regina Faculty Association may strike
Members of the University of Regina Faculty Association will be voting on whether or not to go on strike as they continue to bargain for a new agreement.
Members received their ballots via e-mail and will vote before 8 p.m. on Friday.
While it doesn’t mean academic staff will be going on strike immediately – instead it gives the bargaining team an upper hand when it comes to negotiation.
The faculty association and the university have been bargaining for a new agreement since April, after it expired on June 30, 2017.
The URFA represents approximately 1,050 full-time Academic staff, sessionals, instructors, lab instructors and librarians at the University of Regina.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.