High School Huddle: Saskatoon football playoffs, soccer provincial championships

The Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) playoffs were in full swing and this past weekend with a handful of teams battling for city championships.

The 3A football title was decided between the 7-1 Bishop Mahoney Saints and the 5-3 Evan Hardy Souls. The Saints took it 21-6 at SMF Field on Oct. 27.

In the Division 3 final, the Walter Murray Marauders and the Bedford Road Redhawks battled each other on the gridiron Oct. 26. The Marauders went on to win 28-6.

The 3A provincial championships in soccer were also held in the past week.

In boys action, the Centennial Chargers shut-out the Warman Wolverines 9-0. On the girls’ side, the St. Joseph Guardians beat the Centennial Chargers 1-0.

