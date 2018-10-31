Sports
October 31, 2018
Updated: October 31, 2018 2:53 pm

High School Huddle: Saskatoon football playoffs, soccer provincial championships

WATCH ABOVE: The Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate crowned its football champions this past weekend, and provincial champions were decided in soccer. Ryan Flaherty has more in the High School Huddle.

The Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) playoffs were in full swing and this past weekend with a handful of teams battling for city championships.

The 3A football title was decided between the 7-1 Bishop Mahoney Saints and the 5-3 Evan Hardy Souls. The Saints took it 21-6 at SMF Field on Oct. 27.

In the Division 3 final, the Walter Murray Marauders and the Bedford Road Redhawks battled each other on the gridiron Oct. 26. The Marauders went on to win 28-6.

The 3A provincial championships in soccer were also held in the past week.

In boys action, the Centennial Chargers shut-out the Warman Wolverines 9-0. On the girls’ side, the St. Joseph Guardians beat the Centennial Chargers 1-0.

