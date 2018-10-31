2 dead in collision on Highway 6 in Hagersville

Two men from the Haldimand County area are dead following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Hagersville.

Ontario Provincial Police and paramedics were called out to Highway 6, south of Concession 11 Walpole, just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, a southbound vehicle crashed into a car heading in the opposite direction. The third vehicle ended up in a ditch after swerving to avoid the collision.

Two people were trapped inside one of the vehicles involved, police said.

A 59-year-old man, a passenger in the vehicle headed southbound, died at the scene. The driver, who was 18, succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police said.

Their identities have not been released but police said they were from the area.

COLLISION: #Hwy6 at Concession 11 Walpole #Hagersville – Multiple vehicles blocking roadway. Emergency services on scene. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) October 31, 2018

A woman and a one-year-old boy in the second vehicle were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the third car was not injured, police said.

The OPP said Highway 6 in Hagersville is expected to be closed for several hours between Concession 11 Walpole and Concession 10 Walpole.