Kingston police looking for suspicious man allegedly approaching young girls

Kingston police are warning the public about an incident involving a suspicious man who allegedly approached young girls in a park in the Rideau Heights area.

Police say a man walked up to two young girls in Shannon Park off Wilson Street, the evening of Oct. 18.

According to police, the man told the girls to pull their pants down. The two girls ran from the park.

Police say the father of one of the girls ran to the park and chased after the man, but the suspect hopped a fence, getting away on Jean Worrell Crescent.

Police describe the man as Caucasian, in his late teens, with long blond hair. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

Police are asking those who have experienced something similar to contact Det. Renee McCormick at 613-549-4660 ext. 6263 or via email at rmccormick@kingstonpolice.ca.