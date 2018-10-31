Over 10,000 Hydro One customers lose power north of Kingston

Hydro One crews were out working to restore power to a large number of customers in a widespread area in eastern Ontario early Wednesday morning.

According to Hydro One’s Storm Centre map, 10,800 customers north of Kingston, Napanee and Belleville lost power on Halloween morning.

By 9 a.m., Hydro One was able to restore power to the majority of its customers, but 2,000 households were still without power.

According to a Hydro One spokesperson, the outage stemmed from equipment failure at their Sharbot Lake distribution centre. The cause of the failure is still unknown.

Crews are investigating the cause of an outage affecting over 10,000 customers north of #Kingston. They are working as quickly and safely as possible to determine the problem and restore power. For continued updates, visit our map: https://t.co/CEIMMGz4em pic.twitter.com/SP4ldXFoIz — Hydro One (@HydroOne) October 31, 2018

Some of the affected areas included South Frontenac, Central Frontenac, Verona, Central Hastings and Tweed.

Power was estimated to be restored for the rest of the households by 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

There were a number of schools located within the affected area, but the Limestone District School Board says that after assessing the situation, it decided to keep the schools open and the buses were still running. By 8:30 a.m., all schools had power restored, according to a tweet from the board.

All schools back up with exception of @GREC_LDSB and before estimated restoration time! Thanks to everyone for their patience! And special shout out to school staff, facilities staff and @HydroOne pic.twitter.com/q5OOrxyjfq — Limestone District School Board (@LimestoneDSB) October 31, 2018

Two schools in the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board, as well as St. Patrick Catholic School in Harrowsmith and St. James Major Catholic School in Sharbot Lake, closed due to the power outage.

UPDATE: Due to power outage @ALCDSB says St. Patrick Catholic School in Harrowsmith and St. James Major Catholic School in Sharbot Lake are closed. @HydroOne says power should be restored by 11am for over 10K customers. #Napanee #Belleville #ygk pic.twitter.com/y3spwY2NxB — Shauna Cunningham (@CKWS_Shauna) October 31, 2018