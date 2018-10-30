Canada
October 30, 2018 6:07 pm

Alberta proposes tougher rules on health-care provider misconduct

By Staff The Canadian Press

New rules introduced in the Alberta legislature could see doctors, along with thousands of other health-care providers, face automatic licence suspensions for sexually abusing patients.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman says it’s time to make changes to increase transparency and strengthen protection for patients.

The bill proposes that health regulatory bodies would respond to complaints of sexual abuse and sexual misconduct.

Sexual abuse refers to overt acts and would result in a mandatory licence suspension for at least five years.

Sexual misconduct refers to offences such as voyeurism and sexually suggestive remarks and would lead to a mandatory licence suspension of up to five years.

Health-care providers found to have committed such misconduct would have their names and discipline history listed on public websites run by the regulatory colleges.

